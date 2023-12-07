Government dismisses reports linking AIIMS cases to China's pneumonia surge

By Prateek Talukdar 07:07 pm Dec 07, 202307:07 pm

The Centre has debunked reports linking seven bacterial cases at AIIMS Delhi to the recent surge in pneumonia cases in China

The Centre has debunked media reports linking seven bacterial cases found at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the recent increase in pneumonia cases in China. It labeled such reports as "misleading and ill-informed." Officials clarified that these cases are unrelated to the global rise in respiratory infections among children, including in China. The seven cases were discovered during a study at AIIMS Delhi between April and September 2023 and are not cause for alarm, it said.

Why does this story matter?

China in early November saw a rise in respiratory illnesses, believed to be pneumonia. It mainly affected children, amid the winter onset. China clarified that the outbreak was caused by flu and other known pathogens and not a novel virus. In the last two weeks, several European countries have also witnessed a rise in pneumonia cases. In view of the situation, the Centre issued a health advisory for all states and union territories, urging them to review public health preparedness.

Mycoplasma pneumonia not detected in recent samples: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry announced that no mycoplasma pneumonia has been found in the 611 samples tested at AIIMS Delhi's Department of Microbiology since January 2023. Mycoplasma pneumonia is the leading bacterial cause of community-acquired pneumonia, responsible for about 15-30% of such infections. The ministry stressed that no increase in mycoplasma pneumonia cases has been reported in any state in India, and they are closely monitoring the situation.

China's pneumonia surge attributed to M-Pneumoniae bacteria

China recently saw a rise in child hospitalizations due to numerous pneumonia cases caused by the Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacteria. This quickly spread worldwide, affecting countries like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Israel. The World Health Organization (WHO) requested information regarding clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in kids but later confirmed that no unusual or novel pathogens were found. The rise is linked to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of identified pathogens like Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Surveillance of walking pneumonia virus ongoing in India

In response to the global increase in pneumonia cases, an alert was issued to monitor the walking pneumonia virus. Walking pneumonia is a milder form of pneumonia. Surveillance is being conducted at AIIMS Delhi and other centers in India. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO, said that mycoplasma pneumonia is not reportable to the organization and has been on the surge for the last couple of months but now seems to be declining.