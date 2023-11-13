'Proud of Delhi' for bursting crackers on Diwali: BJP's Mishra

India 3 min read

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:40 pm Nov 13, 202312:40 pm

Kapil Mishra praises Delhi for defying SC's ban on firecrackers on Diwali

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra triggered a controversy after he praised the people of Delhi for burning crackers in the capital despite the ongoing pollution crisis in the city. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mishra said, "These are voices of resistance, voices of freedom and democracy." "People are bravely defying unscientific, illogical, dictatorial ban," he added.

Why does this story matter?

Despite the Supreme Court banning firecrackers to control Delhi's air pollution before Diwali, Delhiites celebrated the festival of lights by bursting crackers throughout Sunday. The national capital's air quality index (AQI) has been hovering over the "severe" or "very poor" category for the past two weeks, mostly due to stubble burning and lower temperatures. The Delhi government had also introduced numerous anti-pollution measures to mitigate pollution.

TMC leader writes to Delhi Police over post-Diwali pollution crisis

Raising concerns over the rising AQI, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale said he wrote to Delhi Police's Joint Connaught Place HQ on Monday. "This morning, Delhi has woken up to a hazardous level of pollution with an AQI of 999+ thanks to bursting of fireworks last night," he said. In another post, he said, "Last night, several BJP MPs and Ministers were bursting firecrackers in my neighborhood for hours at their 'Diwali party."

Check out Gokhale's letter to Delhi Police here

Gopal Rai accuses BJP of encouraging people to burst crackers

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the saffron brigade of encouraging people to burn firecrackers. Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "The bursting of firecrackers has increased pollution levels in Delhi." "Not many people have burst firecrackers but, it was done in some places in a targeted manner. The way BJP leaders were inciting people, its result can be seen today," he added. He has called for a pollution review meeting with officers of the Environment Department on Monday.

Here's Rai's full remarks

Delhi's AQI worsens post-Diwali

A thick smog again engulfed Delhi and the nearby National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning as the capital recorded "poor" air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi's AQI was 514 at 5:30am, just a day after recording its best air quality in eight years on Diwali. While Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 289 around the same time on Monday, RK Puram saw a 281 AQI.

Environmentalist reacts to people defying SC's firecracker ban

On people in Delhi violating the apex court's firecracker ban, environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari called it a failure of the Delhi government. "The Supreme Court's firm stance on firecrackers got blown in the smoke of the firecrackers. Wondering what stance will the Supreme Court take now? We are allowing our children to choke in the name of celebration," she told PTI.