6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Bihar

By Shikha Chaudhry 12:14 am Nov 04, 2023

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Friday night. The tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Bihar. However, there have been no reports of any casualties so far. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:32 pm at a depth of 10 km.

Visuals from Bihar

Series of earthquakes

On October 22, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Nepal, the epicenter of which was in Dhading. Then too, tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region. Similarly, on October 15, tremors of a 3.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Haryana were felt in the region. Before that, on October 3, tremors were felt in several parts of northern India, after a series of earthquakes jolted Nepal.