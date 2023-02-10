World

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 21,000, rescue operations still underway

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 10, 2023, 10:25 am 2 min read

The combined death toll due to a devastating series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria crossed 21,000

The combined death toll due to a devastating series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria crossed 21,000 on Thursday. Rescue and relief operations continued for the fourth day amid freezing temperatures and rain, as many people are still feared buried beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings. Many, including the opposition leaders, are holding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responsible for "slow rescue efforts."

Why does this story matter?

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, which was followed by over 100 aftershocks and four significant quakes until the next day.

The loss from this disaster has surpassed that of the 1999 earthquake in the region, which killed 17,000 people.

Notably, this is the second deadliest earthquake in the earthquake-prone region in nearly a century.

World Bank promises $1.78 billion to Turkey

As many as 17,674 deaths have been reported in Turkey while the number stands at 3,377 in Syria. The World Bank has promised assistance of $1.78 billion to Turkey while the US announced an $85 million package for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria. The US also issued a six-month blanket license to facilitate assistance to Syria against US-imposed sanctions.

UN aid trucks reached northwestern Syria

This is one of the most devastating videos I’ve seen come out of Turkey after the earthquake.



Rescue workers shout: “can anyone hear our voice?”



The silence that follows is gut wrenching. pic.twitter.com/sWSbVigb75 — Fatima (@fatimazsaid) February 8, 2023

Millions in need of help and relief material

Rescue operations are underway round-the-clock but rain and snow are creating obstacles in relief efforts. Entire city blocks lay in ruins at the epicenter between the Turkish cities of Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep. More than 3,000 buildings, including public hospitals, have collapsed in seven cities. The global non-profit organization Save The Children said millions of kids across northwestern Syria need food, shelter, and clothes.

1.35 crore affected in Turkey, unknown in Syria

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said that two sites on its World Heritage List—Aleppo in northwestern Syria and Diyarbakır in southeastern Turkey—have sustained damage. The earthquake has affected 1.35 crore people in Turkey and an unknown number of people in Syria, as the affected region of the country is not completely under government control due to rebel forces.