Wayne Rooney reveals 'this incident' of racial abuse: Know details

Wayne Rooney , the former England and Manchester United star, has spoken out about the devastating impact of racial abuse in football. He recalled a particularly emotional incident when one of his players at Major League Soccer club DC United broke down in his arms after being racially abused. The incident highlights the need for more effective anti-racism education campaigns and stricter penalties for clubs whose fans engage in racist behavior. Here's more.

Personal account 'I had it in DC with 1 of my players' Speaking on his new BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show. He shared his personal experience with racial abuse. "I had it in DC with one of my players who got racially abused and he was crying on my chest. I was holding him as he was crying on my chest," he said. The former Manchester United star stressed that these incidents have a deep emotional impact on victims and are not just casual remarks as some may think.

Call to action Hit the clubs, Rooney demands Rooney also stressed the need for stronger action against clubs whose fans engage in racist behavior. He said, "You have to hit the clubs because that's the only way it will stop." The former England captain suggested that financial penalties or point deductions could be effective ways to curb this behavior. His comments come after Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo was racially abused during a match against Liverpool on Friday.

FA's power FA can punish clubs for fans' racist behavior The Football Association (FA) has the authority to punish clubs for not taking action against reports of racist abuse. Under rule E20.1, the FA can impose fines or close stadiums (partially or fully) as punishment. In 2023, League Two club Gillingham was fined £12,500 by the FA for three counts of misconduct after their supporters engaged in racist and sexist abuse.

Semenyo Bournemouth's Semenyo thanks football family for support in racism battle Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo spoke out about the alleged racist abuse he suffered during the Premoer League 2025-26 opener against Liverpool on Friday. The Ghanaian international took to social media after the game, sharing more instances of racial abuse he had received and asking "When will it stop?" The incident on the field prompted an investigation from Merseyside Police, leading to the ejection of a 47-year-old man from Anfield.