World

Baby born under Syria earthquake debris gets adopted, named Aya

Baby born under Syria earthquake debris gets adopted, named Aya

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 10, 2023, 04:13 pm 3 min read

The baby girl now has a new home and a beautiful name

The tragic earthquake that killed more than 21,000 people in Turkey and Syria has left the world shaken. Besides the exponentially rising death toll, the news of a newborn baby found attached to her dead mother's umbilical cord under the rubble is making rounds on social media. As per reports, the baby has now been adopted and given a beautiful name. Read on!

The dust-choked baby was pulled out alive

The baby girl's mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, was found trapped under a building that collapsed during the intense earthquake. Her umbilical cord was still attached to the newborn when she was discovered under the rubble. However, before the rescuers arrived, the mother passed away while the dust-choked baby was pulled out alive. The latter was instantly taken to the hospital.

She has been named Aya, meaning 'miracle' in Arabic

As per reports, the baby girl has been given a beautiful name that justifies her astonishing survival during the powerful earthquake that jolted the two nations. She has been named Aya, which means "miracle" or "a sign from God" in Arabic. The baby is the only surviving member of her immediate family as both her parents and four siblings got killed under the rubble.

Aya has now been adopted by her late father's uncle

Ever since her news broke out, a thousand people on social media offered to adopt the newborn. However, her late father's uncle, Salah al-Badran, will be adopting her once she is discharged from the hospital. The man's own house in the northwest Syrian town of Jenderis has been destroyed. He's currently living in a tent with his family.

Salah al-Badran managed to escape in time during the earthquake

Salah al-Badran was in Syria when the earthquake struck his country and Turkey. Luckily, he managed to escape just in time to avoid being trapped or killed under the debris of his house. Now living in a tent with his 11 family members, the man says, "After the earthquake, there's no one able to live in the house or building."

Aya had bruises and hypothermia but is improving

When Aya was brought to a hospital in Afrin, she had bruises including a large one on her back that doctors feared was a spinal injury. She was also suffering from hypothermia owing to exposure to the chilling weather. Fortunately, Aya's spine is healthy and she was also warmed up to stabilize her body temperature. Her condition is improving with each passing day.