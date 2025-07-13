T20I tri-series: Devon Conway replaces Finn Allen in NZ squad
What's the story
Devon Conway has been named in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, also featuring South Africa. The left-handed opener replaces Finn Allen, who was ruled out due to an injury sustained during the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had earlier announced a 15-man squad that included Adam Milne and Matt Henry.
Coach's remarks
We're really gutted for Finn: Rob Walter
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Finn Allen's injury. He said, "We're really gutted for Finn. I was looking forward to working with him and seeing him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen." He added that they are lucky to have someone of Devon's caliber as a replacement for Finn.
Squad expansion
New Zealand add 4 players to their squad
Along with Conway's inclusion, New Zealand have also added Mitch Hay, James Neesham, and Tim Robinson to their squad. They will serve as additional cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. These four players are set to play in the MLC final on Sunday.
Match schedule
Tri-series to run from July 14-26
New Zealand's first match of the T20I tri-series will be played on July 16. The tournament is slated to run from July 14 to 26. This series will give the Black Caps an opportunity to test their mettle against South Africa and Zimbabwe, even with some key players missing due to injuries or other commitments.
Information
Here is NZ's squad for tri-series
New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson.