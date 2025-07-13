T20I tri-series: Devon Conway replaces Finn Allen in NZ squad 

Devon Conway has been named in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, also featuring South Africa . The left-handed opener replaces Finn Allen, who was ruled out due to an injury sustained during the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had earlier announced a 15-man squad that included Adam Milne and Matt Henry.

Coach's remarks We're really gutted for Finn: Rob Walter New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Finn Allen's injury. He said, "We're really gutted for Finn. I was looking forward to working with him and seeing him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen." He added that they are lucky to have someone of Devon's caliber as a replacement for Finn.

Squad expansion New Zealand add 4 players to their squad Along with Conway's inclusion, New Zealand have also added Mitch Hay, James Neesham, and Tim Robinson to their squad. They will serve as additional cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. These four players are set to play in the MLC final on Sunday.

Match schedule Tri-series to run from July 14-26 New Zealand's first match of the T20I tri-series will be played on July 16. The tournament is slated to run from July 14 to 26. This series will give the Black Caps an opportunity to test their mettle against South Africa and Zimbabwe, even with some key players missing due to injuries or other commitments.