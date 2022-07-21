Sports

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell takes a historic hat-trick: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 21, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Bracewell took a hat-trick in his first over (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Off-spinner Michael Bracewell starred in New Zealand's 88-run win against Ireland in the second T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. He bagged a hat-trick in the very first over of his debut T20I, thereby becoming the first man to do so in T20I cricket. Bracewell picked three wickets in his first five balls. Here are the key stats.

Feat Third NZ bowler to take a T20I hat-trick

Bracewell has become the third bowler from New Zealand to take a hat-trick in men's T20Is. Jacob Oram was the first Kiwi player to achieve this feat in 2009 (against Sri Lanka). A year later, Tim Southee took a hat-trick against Pakistan. Notably, Bracewell is the first spinner from the country to take a hat-trick in the shortest format.

Information Bracewell dismissed Adair, McCarthy, and Young

Bracewell came into the attack in the 14th over. He conceded five runs in the first two deliveries. Bracewell then dismissed Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Craig Young on the next three balls, respectively. Notably, these were the final three wickets for Ireland.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

New Zealand hammered Ireland in the second T20I on Wednesday to seal the three-match series. The Kiwis posted a challenging 179/4 in 20 overs. Dane Cleaver scored a sparkling 55-ball 78* for the Kiwis. In response, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi claimed three wickets each to bowl Ireland out for a paltry 91. Bracewell ended the show with a hat-trick (3/5).

ODIs Player of the Series (ODIs)

Before the T20Is, Bracewell was named the Player of the (ODI) Series. In the first two matches, he chipped in with terrific returns to be adjudged Man of the Match. The 31-year-old He ended with an 82-ball 127* in the first ODI. In the second ODI, Bracewell finished with figures worth 2/26 before smashing an unbeaten 42 off 40 balls.

Numbers Numbers in white-ball cricket (domestic)

Bracewell was handed an international call-up late in his career. However, he has plenty of experience in domestic cricket. In 115 List A matches, he has scored 3,445 runs at 34.45. He has slammed three tons and 26 fifties. He has picked up 30 List A scalps at 31.10. In 103 T20 matches, he has scored a total of 2,192 runs at 31.76.