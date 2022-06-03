Sports

Lord's Test, Day 2: New Zealand dominate the proceedings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2022, 11:55 pm 1 min read

New Zealand have claimed a strong lead over the hosts (Photo credit: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

The New Zealand cricket team dominated the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test versus hosts England at Lord's. The hosts resumed the day on 116/7 and were folded for 141 after New Zealand were castled for 132 on Day 1. The Kiwis were off to a poor start in the second innings before Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell powered the visitors.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

New Zealand cleaned up England's tail with Tim Southee picking up two wickets to end up with 4/55. Trent Boult (3/21) dismissed Matthew Parkinson as England were bowled out for 141, taking a slender lead. In response, England started well with the ball as the Kiwis were reduced to 56/4. However, Mitchell and Blundell shared an unbeaten 180-run stand to deflate the hosts.

Wickets NZ lose four early wickets

New Zealand lost four quick wickets as the England pacers did well. James Anderson got the first strike, dismissing Will Young in the 13th ball of New Zealand's second innings. Matty Potts then got Kane Williamson playing a loose shot to edge at third slip. A back of a length ball from Potts then got Tom Latham guessing. Stuart Broad got Devon Conway next.