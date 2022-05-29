Sports

IPL 2022 final: Rajasthan Royals manage 130/9 versus Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 final: Rajasthan Royals manage 130/9 versus Gujarat Titans

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 09:53 pm 2 min read

Buttler scored 39 for RR in IPL 2022 final (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans kept Rajasthan Royals in check in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The decision to bat first backfired for RR as the Titans bowled superbly to make sure RR didn't run away with the game (130/9). Jos Buttler scored 39 for RR as GT skipper Hardik Pandya claimed figures worth 3/17. GT have the advantage here.

PP overs RR manage 44/1 in the first six overs

RR managed 45 runs in the first six overs. They lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a 16-ball 22. GT gave away just seven runs from the first two overs. The third over saw Mohammed Shami concede 14. Yash Dayal dismissed Jaiswal in the fourth over. Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan ensured GT kept things tight in overs five and six.

Middle overs How did the middle overs pan out?

Buttler smashed Ferguson for successive fours in the 7th over before Rashid kept things tight, conceding five singles next. After a timeout, GT skipper Hardik Pandya dismissed the dangerous Sanju Samson (14). Buttler smacked Shami for two fours in the 10th over before GT saw Rashid Khan dismiss Devdutt Padikkal. In the 13th over, Pandya dismissed Buttler as GT conceded just 50 (overs 7-15).

Bowlers Credit goes to the GT bowlers

Credit goes to the GT bowlers for bowling in tight channels and not providing RR much room. The lengths on offer deserve praise. Hardik Pandya, in particular was the chief architect, keeping Padikkal guessing. He also dried up the runs and made Buttler opt for a poor shot. Rashid was at his best. picking up one wicket for 18 runs.

Death overs How did RR fare at the death?

GT maintained the same intensity at the death. They gave away just four runs in the 16th over with R Sai Kishore getting R Ashwin out. Ferguson conceded just six in the 17th. Kishore gave away 18 runs in the 18th over but dismissed Trent Boult. The last two overs saw GT keep things tight.

Buttler Second-most runs in an IPL edition

Buttler (39) now has the second-highest number of runs in an IPL edition. He finished with 863 runs at 57.53. He overcame David Warner's tally of 848 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016. The record for most runs in an IPL edition is held by Virat Kohli, who slammed 973 runs.