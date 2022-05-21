Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians take on a desperate Delhi Capitals in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. For Delhi, a playoff berth is at stake in this fixture. Thus, they would want a win at any expense. MI will aim to to be party spoilers. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this feud. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches, including RCB's eight-wicket win over GT in the previous outing. Both pacers and spinners have come up with influential numbers in the last few fixtures.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Aussie batter David Warner (DC) has hammered 427 runs in 11 matches this season. He averages 53.37. Mitchell Marsh (DC) has aggregated 251 runs in seven matches at 35.85. Pacer Anrich Nortje (DC) has scalped seven wickets at 25.71. Tilak Varma (MI) has smacked 376 runs this season at 37.60. Daniel Sams (MI) has claimed 12 wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2022.

Information A look at the head-to-head in IPL

Both teams have locked horns with each other on 31 occasions in IPL. MI have won 16 times, while DC have stamped a triumph on 15 instances. The Capitals (179/6) had scripted a four-wicket over MI in the earlier match-up this season.

Teams A look at the two teams

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Information A look at the changes

For DC, Prithvi Shaw ha returned, replacing Lalit Yadav. MI make two changes. Brevis is back in for Stubbs. Meanwhile, Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured as per Rohit Sharma.