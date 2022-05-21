Sports

Foden wins Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Manchester City player Phil Foden has won Premier League's Young Player of the Season award. The English international had won the award also in 2020-21. Foden has registered nine goals and five assists in the Premier League 2021-22 campaign. He has become a major highlight under manager Pep Guardiola as City aim to defend the Premier League title on Sunday. Here's more.

Words 'I have been really happy with my performances this season'

Foden went on to secure the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel. "I'm very proud to have won for a second season in a row," said Foden. "I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all."

Context Why does this story matter?

Foden is one of the best young footballers in today's game. He is also a step ahead among other youngsters in the Premier League.

This is largely because of his importance as he can play in numerous positions and be equally effective.

Foden is loved by Pep Guardiola and the youngster can go on to improve his offerings in the near future.

Foden Foden tops the billing

As per Opta, Phil Foden has scored nine goals and registered five assists in 2,043 minutes of play time in the Premier League this season. He is averaging a goal or assist every 146 minutes. This is the best mark of any player currently aged 21 or younger (500+ mins).

Foden PL Foden's Premier League numbers

Foden has played 96 Premier League matches to date. He has 24 goals and 13 assists under his belt. Out of his 148 shots, 63 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork seven times. Foden has created 19 big chances. He has also contributed with 14 through balls and 48 accurate long balls.

Do you know? Foden fends off several promising youngsters

Foden went on to fend off other nominees in this section as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell, Chelsea's Mason Mount, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka, besides West Ham's Declan Rice. This award is generally for players aged 23 or under.

Information Foden can win a fourth PL title on Sunday

Foden can win a fourth Premier League title on Sunday. He has already won three league titles with City in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 respectively.