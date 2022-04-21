Sports

Leaders Real Madrid beat Osasuna in La Liga: Records broken

Leaders Real Madrid beat Osasuna in La Liga: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid beat Osasuna (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

La Liga leaders Real Madrid beat Osasuna 3-1 to extend their lead in the top of the standings. Los Blancos need four points more to seal a 35th league crown. Real also saw talisman Karim Benzema miss two penalties inside 10 second-half minutes. David Alaba put Real ahead before Ante Budimir equalized thereafter. However, goals from Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez sealed the deal.

Match How did the match pan out?

Osasuna went behind early on when Benzema fed the versatile Alaba,. Two minutes later Osasuna equalized when Chimy Avila's drilled cross was turned home by Budimir. Asensio then combined with Eduardo Camavinga before entering the box and poking home the rebound after Dani Ceballos' shot was parried off. Benzema missed two penalties with Sergio Herrera standing tall. Vazquez then scored to make it 3-1.

Context Why does this story matter?

Real have been a step above everyone else in La Liga this season.

They sealed their 26th win of the season (D6 L3) and have scored 69 goals.

This was their fourth consecutive victory in La Liga.

They have a 17-point gap over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, who have played two games fewer, can cut down Real's lead to 12 points if they win.

Herrera Records scripted by Osasuna keeper Herrera

Sergio Herrera went on to produce eight saves against Los Blancos which included two penalties. As per Opta, This is now his best tally in a single game so far in La Liga (32 games). Herrera is the first keeper to save two penalties in the same La Liga game since Sergio Asenjo against Getafe in February 2018.

Numbers Unwanted numbers for Benzema; Asensio shines

As per Opta, Benzema is the first player to miss two penalties in a Spanish league game since Raul Tamudo against Betis in April 2006. The Frenchman has also missed the most penalties in a La Liga campaign for Real Madrid since at least 2005-06 (4/11). Asensio has 11 goals this season across competitions. He had 10 goals across the last two seasons combined.