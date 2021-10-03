Decoding Karim Benzema's numbers in the UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has netted 60 goals for Real Madrid in the UCL

Veteran Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is pivotal for the club's chances this season in the UEFA Champions League. Recently, Benzema scored against Sheriff in a 2-1 loss for Real in Group D. His goal saw him becoming the fourth-highest scorer in the UCL. Benzema has started the 2021-22 season with a bang across competitions. We decode his Champions League numbers.

Benzema is the fourth-highest scorer in the Champions League

Benzema is the fourth-highest scorer in Champions League history. The veteran forward has netted 72 goals in in 132 appearances in the competition. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (136), Lionel Messi (121), and Robert Lewandowski (77). Notably, Benzema steered clear of former Real Madrid legend Raul (71) to go fourth in the standings.

Notable feats achieved by Benzema in the UCL

Benzema has made the seventh-highest number of appearances in the UCL. Notably, Benzema became the first player to score in 17 consecutive Champions League seasons (2005-06 to 2021-22). He was joined by Lionel Messi in this tally. Benzema has 27 assists in the Champions League (eighth-highest). Benzema has netted four-plus goals in a Champions League campaign for 11 successive seasons (2010-11 to 2020-21).

Third-highest Champions League goal-scorer for Real Madrid

Benzema has 60 Champions League goals for Real Madrid, having made 113 appearances. He is only the third player with 60-plus UCL goals for Real after Ronaldo (105) and Raul (66). Prior to joining Real, Benzema had netted 12 UCL goals for French side Lyon.

Benzema has won four Champions League honors

Benzema has been highly successful in the competition. He has won the Champions League with Real Madrid on four occasions. He won the title in 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 respectively.