La Liga is set to witness the El Clasico this weekend as the race for the title heats up further. Atletico Madrid lead second-placed Barcelona by one point as Real Madrid are third and have a three-point deficit. This El Clasico has a lot of significance with just nine gameweeks left in the Spanish league season. Here we decode the numbers of El Clasico.

La Liga 2020-21 How have Barcelona and Real Madrid performed this season?

In La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona have claimed 65 points from 29 games so far. They have registered 20 wins, five draws, and four losses. Barca have scored the most goals this season in La Liga (68) and have a goal difference of 44 (highest). Meanwhile, Real have collected 63 points from 29 matches. They have racked up 19 wins, six draws, and four losses.

Stats El Clasico: A look at the rivalry in La Liga

The upcoming match is set to be the 182nd meeting between the two heavyweights in La Liga. Real Madrid lead the head-to-head record 74-72. 35 matches have ended in a draw. Last season, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at home after having drawn the league game at Camp Nou (0-0). In 2018-19, Barcelona won both the El Clasicos in the league (5-1, 1-0).

Information La Liga 2020-21: Messi and Benzema have done well

For Barca, talisman Lionel Messi has scored the most goals in La Liga this season (23). He has also chipped in with eight assists. Veteran forward Karim Benzema has netted 18 league goals for Real, besides amassing six assists as well.

Goals Messi has netted 18 El Clasico goals in La Liga