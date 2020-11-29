Champions Real Madrid's poor start to the Spanish league season continued as they suffered a defeat against Alaves. In gameweek 10 of La Liga 2020-21 season, Real fell short at home in a 1-2 defeat. Zinedine Zidane's men also lost Eden Hazard due to a leg injury. Los Blancos are already six points behind rivals Atletico Madrid, who won against Valencia. Here's more.

Poor show Real fail to get going against Alaves

Lucas Perez's fifth-minute penalty put the visitors in front after Victor Laguardia's header struck Nacho's arm. Joselu then doubled the lead with an open goal after keeper Thibaut Courtois' bad pass. Real's senior mid-fielder Casemiro provided a late consolation in the 86th minute. Real are now winless in three league games, having conceded seven goals. They are fourth at the moment with 17 points.

Hazard Hazard's nightmare at Real Madrid continues

Former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard was expected to aid Real. He had joined Real in the summer of 2019 for a fee that was to exceed £150m (including bonus payments). Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea across competitions. However, he has constantly been injured since his move. He made just 22 appearances in 2019-20 and has played six times this season.

Unwanted records Unwanted records scripted by Real

As per Opta, Real have lost three of their last five home games in all competitions (W2). This is as many defeats as in their previous 31 matches at home. Los Blancos have conceded five penalties in their last three league games. They conceded their first goal from outside the box in La Liga since May 2019.

La Liga Real have already leaked in 12 goals this season

Last season, Real went on to list La Liga after accumulating 87 points. Notably, they had shipped in a league best 25 goals across 38 games. However, this season has seen the side falling behind. In 10 games so far, Zidane's men have let in 12 goals already. They have also scored 16 goals so far and have a goal difference of +4.

Do you know? Atletico continue their unbeaten run this season