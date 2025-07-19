Yoane Wissa keen on leaving Brentford amid Newcastle, Spurs links

Brentford FC have initiated contract discussions with forward Yoane Wissa, but the player is reportedly keen on leaving the club this summer, as per BBC. The move comes as Brentford look to secure their star player after Bryan Mbeumo's expected transfer to Manchester United . Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing the DR Congo international.

Player's stance Wissa not interested in negotiating improved terms Despite Brentford's efforts to start contract talks, sources to media outlet suggest that Wissa is not interested in negotiating improved terms. He has reportedly expressed his desire to explore other options privately. It is believed that agreeing on personal terms with either Tottenham or Newcastle would not be a problem.

Market dynamics Brentford's valuation of Wissa likely to be key Brentford's valuation of Wissa could play a key role in determining his future at the club. Sky Sports News had earlier reported that the Bees are not keen on losing both Mbeumo and Wissa this summer. However, with Wissa turning 29 in September, they may have to consider the possibility of an asset depreciating over time. This summer, he could command a fee in the region of £40 million or more.

Contract complexities Wissa has just 12 months left on his current deal Wissa has just 12 months left on his current deal, though there is an option to extend by another year. This situation adds another layer of complexity to his future at the club. Meanwhile, Brentford have already witnessed major changes this summer with manager Thomas Frank leaving for Spurs, goalkeeper Mark Flekken sold to Bayer Leverkusen, and captain Christian Norgaard joining Arsenal. Mbeumo is set to join Man United with the clubs agreeing on a massive £71m move.