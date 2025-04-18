Manchester United win 9-goal fest to reach Europa League semis
What's the story
Manchester United have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 season after a wild 2nd leg quarter-final contest at Old Trafford against Lyon.
United were 2-0 up until Lyon made it 2-2, scoring in the 71st and 77th minute respectively.
Just ahead of the 90th-minute mark, Lyon were reduced to 10 men.
The visitors then came out flying in extra-time, scoring twice and going 4-2 up.
However, Old Trafford braced itself for a famous Manchester United comeback.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Into the semi-finals!#MUFC || #UEL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 17, 2025
Scenes
5-4 on the night and 7-6 win on aggregate
United and Lyon came into this contest on back of a 2-2 draw played in the first leg last week in France.
In this clash, United went ahead through Manuel Ugarte (10') and Diogo Dalot (45+1').
Lyon responded after the 70-minute mark with two quickfire goals in six minutes.
Corentin Tolisso (71') and Nicolas Tagliafico (77') leveled the proceedings.
Ryan Cherki's 104th-minute wonder goal made it 3-2 for Lyon before Alexander Lacazette scored a 109th-minute penalty.
Bruno Fernandes made it 3-4 with a 114th-minute penalty. Kobbie Mainoo (120') and Harry Maguire (120+1') helped the home team win.
Do you know?
United to face Athletic Club in the semis
United will face Athletic Club in the semi-finals of the Europa League this season. Athletic Club reached the semis with a 2-0 win over Scottish side Rangers in the 2nd leg after a goalless first leg.
Information
A look at the match stats
Both teams managed 21 attempts each with Lyon edging past the Red Devils in terms of shots on target (9-8). Lyon had 59% ball possession and an 86% pass accuracy from 690 passes. United earned 7 corners to Lyon's three.
Lyon
Lyon show great character from being 2-0 down
Alejandro Garnacho assisted Ugarte for United's opener before Maguire's assist had Dalot make it 2-0.
However, United's lead was hunted down by Lyon as Tolisso reduced the deficit from Lacazette's assist. Tagliafico then stood tall to make it 2-2.
A red card for Tolisso failed to sway the momentum back to United's favor as the match reached extra-time.
It was Cherki who put Lyon ahead before former Arsenal star Lacazette extended their lead from the penalty spot, leaving United stunned.
United
United turn things around in great European comeback
Despite being two goals down on aggregate and on the night, Ruben Amorim's United refused to give up.
Casemiro won a penalty which Fernandes converted before substitute Mainoo equalized with a stunning goal in the 120th minute. It was Casemiro who fed Mainoo.
With Lyon stunned by the turnaround, Maguire, who had been playing as an emergency striker with his team desperate for goals, scored the winner.
Casemiro's pin point cross saw Maguire score a match-winning header.
Do you know?
Lyon are yet to beat United in major European competitions
As per Opta, Lyon have never beaten Manchester United in 6 attempts in major European competitions. They have lost thrice and drawn the other three games. Meanwhile, United have won all of their three games at home against Lyon.
Information
12 games unbeaten for United in this season's Europa League
United are now unbeaten in 12 games in this season's Europa League campaign (W7 D5). This is now their biggest unbeaten run in a single campaign of an European competition since going 11 unbeaten to win the 2016-17 Europa League.
Fernandes
Fernandes races to 17 goals in 2024-25 season for United
As per Squawka, Fernandes has extended his record for the most goals and assists in the Europa League (43) and the player with the most G/A in the knockout rounds (18).
Playing his 49th game for United in all competitions this season, Fernandes has raced to 17 goals. He also owns 16 assists to take his goals involvement to 33.
Overall, Fernandes has scored 96 goals in 282 appearances for United.
Players
Stats of United's other players involved in goals
Garnacho now owns 4 assists in this season's Europa League. Overall, this was his 8th assist this season across competitions (G10).
Ugarte scored his 2nd goal in an United shirt from 38 appearances.
Casemiro's two match-winning assists means he is now involved in 5 goals this season for United across competitions (G3).
Making his 50th appearance this season for United, Dalot has raced to 3 goals.
Meanwhile, Mainoo scored just his 2nd goal this season across 28 matches and 7th overall in 63 appearances.
Maguire scored his 4th goal this season and 15th overall from 238 games.
Opta stats
Maguire makes Europa League history and other records
Maguire's goal was the 1st 120th minute winning goal in the Europa League history and the first in a major European tie since Atletico Madrid scored against Liverpool in the 2019-20 Champions League at Anfield.
Manchester United are the first team in history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match.
This was the second time United won a game 5-4 in their history. Their first arrived in 1958 against Arsenal in top-flight.
This was the first game in major European football history to see 5 goals scored during extra-time.
Casemiro
How influential was Casemiro?
Casemiro won the penalty in the 114th minute, assisted the equalizing goal in the 120th minute and assisted the winner in the 121st minute.
As per Squawka, he also won more duels (9) and created more chances (4) than any other Manchester United player,. He also made eight clearances, won possession seven times and won all three of his tackles.