Manchester United have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 season after a wild 2nd leg quarter-final contest at Old Trafford against Lyon.

United were 2-0 up until Lyon made it 2-2, scoring in the 71st and 77th minute respectively.

Just ahead of the 90th-minute mark, Lyon were reduced to 10 men.

The visitors then came out flying in extra-time, scoring twice and going 4-2 up.

However, Old Trafford braced itself for a famous Manchester United comeback.