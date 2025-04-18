What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur have booked their berth in the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 semi-finals, after a hard-fought 1-0 win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The match, held at Deutsche Bank Park on Friday night, saw Dominic Solanke score the only goal from the penalty spot.

The win also sealed a 2-1 aggregate win for Spurs, keeping their hopes alive for ending a 17-year trophy drought.