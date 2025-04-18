What's the story

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, hosts Mumbai Indians triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

The standout performer was English all-rounder Will Jacks, who delivered a match-winning performance with his all-round exploits.

Jacks's exceptional contribution earned him the Player of the Match award. He is also our Player of the Day.

The Englishman claimed two wickets before scoring an impressive 36 off 26 balls.