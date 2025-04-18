IPL 2025: Will Jacks stars as MI beat SRH
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, hosts Mumbai Indians triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.
The standout performer was English all-rounder Will Jacks, who delivered a match-winning performance with his all-round exploits.
Jacks's exceptional contribution earned him the Player of the Match award. He is also our Player of the Day.
The Englishman claimed two wickets before scoring an impressive 36 off 26 balls.
Contribution
All-round contribution of Jacks
Bowlers played an important role in MI's win. Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket for just 21 runs in four overs.
Meanwhile, Jacks was the pick of their bowlers, as he took two wickets for just 14 runs in three overs.
He dismissed key batters like Travis Head and Ishan Kishan to break SRH's top order.
Jacks later slammed a 26-ball 36 (3 fours and 2 sixes). He didn't let SRH gain impetus after Rohit Sharma's dismissal.
Player's perspective
Jacks reflects on his slow start
After the match, Jacks spoke about MI's usual slow start to the tournament.
"The tournament's been a bit of a slow start for the team and me. It was incredibly frustrating," he said.
Despite these challenges, he is optimistic about his future with MI: "Very happy to have done that... Taken me a bit of time to settle into the new franchise, comfortable and confident now."
Captain's comments
Hardik Pandya praises Jacks's contribution
MI captain Hardik Pandya lauded his team's bowling plan and execution.
"The way we bowled was very smart and spot on," he said.
He also praised Jacks's performance: "He can be a gun fielder and bowl those gun overs. Today it came off for him."
Pandya emphasized their approach in the final stages of the match: "When we needed 42 off 42, we knew it was tricky... Once we got a few boundaries, we finished it off."