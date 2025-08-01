Canada appoints new consul general in India—first since diplomatic row

Canada has appointed Jeff David as the new Consul General in Mumbai, replacing Diedrah Kelly. This is the first diplomatic posting in India since a major row between New Delhi and Ottawa. The rift began after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated as a Khalistani terrorist by India.

Tensions rise Diplomatic expulsions marked low point in India-Canada ties The diplomatic spat between India and Canada worsened in October 2024 when both countries expelled six diplomats each. The expulsions included their high commissioners amid allegations of a "targeted campaign against Canadian citizens" by Indian agents. However, relations began to improve after Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister in April 2025.

Diplomatic thaw Modi-Carney meeting in June reignited hopes for improved relations The thaw in relations was furthered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Carney at the G7 summit in June 2025. After the meeting, the two leaders decided to appoint new ambassadors and resume normal embassy operations. Both sides have also exchanged names of high commissioners, signaling a possible return to full diplomatic staffing soon.