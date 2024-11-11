Amul to launch dairy products in Europe by month-end
India's leading dairy brand Amul will make its debut in the European market by the end of this month. Jayen S Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand, made the announcement today. The company will first introduce products in Spain before venturing into other European countries.
European expansion and challenges
Further, Mehta also highlighted the non-tariff barriers that the Indian dairy industry faces in foreign markets. He stressed that removing these hurdles could increase exports. "Try to create a market opportunity for us," Mehta urged at the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in New Delhi. He also pointed out that milk is a major source of income for over 100 million families in India, many of whom are small-scale farmers.
Global presence and recent US launch
With a turnover of ₹80,000 crore, Amul is now the world's most powerful dairy and food brand. It is owned by 3.6 million farmers. Earlier this year in March, GCMMF launched four varieties of milk in the US market specifically for the Indian diaspora and Asian population. This was another major step in Amul's global expansion strategy.