Amul, the world's most powerful dairy and food brand, is set to launch its products in Europe by the end of this month.

This move comes after its successful US launch earlier this year, targeting the Indian diaspora and Asian population.

The brand, owned by 3.6 million farmers, is a significant income source for over 100 million families in India, many of whom are small-scale farmers.

Amul will first enter Spain

Amul to launch dairy products in Europe by month-end

By Akash Pandey 06:34 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story India's leading dairy brand Amul will make its debut in the European market by the end of this month. Jayen S Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand, made the announcement today. The company will first introduce products in Spain before venturing into other European countries.

Market hurdles

European expansion and challenges

Further, Mehta also highlighted the non-tariff barriers that the Indian dairy industry faces in foreign markets. He stressed that removing these hurdles could increase exports. "Try to create a market opportunity for us," Mehta urged at the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in New Delhi. He also pointed out that milk is a major source of income for over 100 million families in India, many of whom are small-scale farmers.

Brand strength

Global presence and recent US launch

With a turnover of ₹80,000 crore, Amul is now the world's most powerful dairy and food brand. It is owned by 3.6 million farmers. Earlier this year in March, GCMMF launched four varieties of milk in the US market specifically for the Indian diaspora and Asian population. This was another major step in Amul's global expansion strategy.