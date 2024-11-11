Summarize Simplifying... In short Over the past decade, Indian households have amassed a staggering $1 trillion from the stock market, contributing to a total wealth of $9.7 trillion.

This growth, coupled with a significant contribution from gold investments, has propelled India to become the fifth-largest market globally.

This growth, coupled with a significant contribution from gold investments, has propelled India to become the fifth-largest market globally.

Despite this, experts suggest that Indian households are still under-invested in equities, hinting at potential for further growth.

Gold contributed significantly to wealth creation

Indian households earned $1T from stock market in 10 years

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Nov 11, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Indian households have made a mind-boggling $1 trillion from the stock market over the last decade, by putting only 3% of their balance sheet in equities, a report by Morgan Stanley has found. The global investment banking firm estimates that these households have contributed to wealth amounting to $8.5 trillion in this period, with nearly 11% of it coming from equities.

Founders' contribution

Equity investments by founders boost total wealth

When you include the equity investments made by founders, the total wealth generated by Indian households jumps to a whopping $9.7 trillion. This also increases the equity share to 20%, or about $2 trillion. Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai wrote in a report that "Indian households are still under-invested in equities." He then hinted that this number could even double in the coming years.

Market growth

India's market capitalization sees significant growth

Over the last decade, the market capitalization of all listed companies in India has surged significantly, from $1.2 trillion in March 2014 to a whopping $5.4 trillion. This growth makes India the fifth-largest market in the world and boosts its share in global market capitalization to 4.3% in November 2024, up from just 1.6% in 2013.

Gold's role

Gold contributes significantly to wealth creation

Gold has also contributed significantly to wealth creation for Indian households, contributing to 22% of the wealth added in the last decade. Morgan Stanley noted that "household wealth has gained significantly from an outsized position in gold." The report further emphasized that gold and equities have always been among the best-performing asset classes in India over time.