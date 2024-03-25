Next Article

Amul may also introduce other dairy products

Amul milk makes its international debut in the US

By Akash Pandey 05:22 pm Mar 25, 202405:22 pm

What's the story In a first, Amul's fresh milk is set to be available beyond Indian borders. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), responsible for marketing Amul products, has plans to introduce four types of milk in the United States within a week. "This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India," shared GCMMF's Managing Director Jayen Mehta. Amul's milk will hit shelves at prominent grocery stores in the US. GCMMF also plans to launch mass media campaigns.

Collaboration

Joining forces with Michigan Milk Producers Association

The GCMMF has formed a partnership with the century-old cooperative, Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), to bring fresh milk to the US market. The MMPA will manage milk collection and processing, while GCMMF will handle marketing and branding for Amul fresh milk. "Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market," Mehta announced.

Target

Sight on US cities and Asian population

Amul's fresh milk variants will be stocked at major Indian grocery stores across the East Coast and Midwest regions of the US. It will hit shelves in several cities including New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, and Dallas. The target demographic for GCMMF includes non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian population. "We are expecting a good response from customers," Mehta noted, hinting that the next three to four months will focus on branding and marketing.

Goal

Amul eyes launch of other dairy products in the US

Beyond fresh milk, GCMMF aims to bring other dairy products like paneer, curd, and buttermilk to the US market in order to meet the increasing demand from the Indian diaspora. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Amul to become the world's largest dairy. "This association will ensure all our American and Indian consumers are nourished and energized with the goodness of Amul milk," Mehta commented on the company's collaboration with MMPA.