Actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in US, hospitalized in critical condition

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 04:05 pm 1 min read

Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in US in the gym

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked by an unidentified man while he working out in a gym in the US. He sustained multiple injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. As per a report, his condition is critical. The CCTV footage is making rounds on social media where the assassin is seen entering the gym and attacking Dhaliwal.

Video is making rounds on social media

In the viral video, the assassin also seemed to threaten other gym-goers. A photo of the actor covered in bandages at the hospital is also making rounds on social media. As of now, his family has not released any official statement on the attack. Dhaliwal acts predominantly in Punjabi films like Ajj De Ranjhe and has starred in Bollywood films like Jodha Akbar.

Twitter Post

Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym.

An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack. pic.twitter.com/4CgtTYJB3y — Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) March 16, 2023