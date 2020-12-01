Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 11:26 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
After choosing an Indian-American to be his running mate, US President-elect Joe Biden has given another huge responsibility to a woman having Indian roots.
The Democrat has named Neera Tanden as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden will now manage the new administration's budget.
Separately, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen was named as Secretary of Treasury.
Here's more.
Welcoming the announcement linked to Tanden, Shekar Narasimhan, a close adviser of Biden's transition team, said he has been her fan for a really long time.
"She has a great story (single mother, knows what it is to be poor) but went to Harvard and is the most well-versed person in progressive economics I have ever met," he said.
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.