Entertainment

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards roundup: All the winners and must-see moments

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards roundup: All the winners and must-see moments

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 21, 2023, 11:12 am 3 min read

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor, here's a roundup of all the winners

The annual Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 (DPIFF) was held in Mumbai on Monday evening and the who's who of the film and television industry descended on the red carpet ahead of the event. Rewarding the best in films, TV, and web series, here we gather the must-see moments that caught our eyes, and the winners who bagged the coveted prize.

Rekha and Alia Bhatt's 'PDA' caught the attention of paparazzi

Bollywood divas Rekha and Alia Bhatt stole the limelight when they graced the red carpet. The actors who were draped in beautiful saris looked absolutely breathtaking. As soon as Bhatt arrived at the venue, she hugged the veteran actor Rekha and the ladies shared an adorable moment as they posed for the paparazzi. For the event, Alia chose a sheer embroidered white sari.

Rishab Shetty wore 'veshti'; Anupam Kher-Varun Dhawan shared a moment

Another moment that caught our eyes from the night was when Anupam Kher hugged Varun Dhawan as they met on the red carpet. While posing for pictures, Kher also gave a peck on Varun's forehead. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty stood out on the red carpet as he chose to attend the event with a traditional look. He wore a black shirt and a veshti dhoti.

Ranbir-Alia won Best Actors awards; Shetty was awarded promising actor

The night witnessed one of the most precious moments when actors and husband-wife Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were honored with the Best Actress and Best Actor Awards respectively. While Bhatt took home the prestigious award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor bagged the award for Brahmastra Part One - Shiva. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Shetty won the Most Promising Actor Award for Kantara.

Shetty shared a post after the big win

'RRR,' 'The Kashmir Files' became the best film(s)

The ceremony rewarded directors SS Rajamouli and Vivek Agnihotri for their contributions to making such films that amazed the audience globally. Rajamouli's RRR was bestowed with the Film of the Year Award, meanwhile, The Kashmir Files was awarded as the Best Film at the ceremony. Actor Kher was awarded the Most Versatile Actor of the Year for his acting in The Kashmir Files.

Check out the Twitter post

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Other winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

Many celebrities were rewarded for their extensive contribution to the film industry, which included Dhawan, who took home the Critics Best Actor for his performance in the film Bhediya, while Rekha was honored with Outstanding Contribution in the Film Industry. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was adjudged as the Best Web Series at the award ceremony.