Box office: 'Ant-Man 3' performs better than Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 10:57 am 1 min read

The year 2023 started off with the Pathaan rage and while the spy thriller is still performing decently at the box office, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is facing a tough time. The film has failed the all-important Monday test. It is pitted against Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Dhanush starrer Vaathi/Sir. These two are performing well at the ticket counters.

'Shehzada' earned Rs. 2.5 crore on Monday

As per Sacnilk, Shehzada has made Rs. 2.5 crore on Monday, taking the total collections to Rs. 22.70 crore. This marks Aaryan's first venture as a producer and it seems that the film is very near to hear the death knell. The Rohit Dhawan-directed film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti Sanon is cast opposite Aaryan.

'Ant-Man 3's decent box office collection in India

The Ant-Man film which marks the start of MCU's Phase V is doing quite well at the global box office. In India, the film earned Rs. 3.50 crore as per Koimoi. Fans have expressed their love for the film and this Peyton Reed film stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, alongside Bill Murray, William Jackson Harper, Corey Stoll, among others.