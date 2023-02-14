Entertainment

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announce first joint live-comedy tour

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 14, 2023, 11:01 am 1 min read

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to tour in Spring together

The former Saturday Night Live costars, comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announced their first live comedy tour together named Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour. Poehler, 51, and Fey, 52, are real-life friends and the upcoming tour will celebrate three decades of friendship. Fans were embracing themselves for this tour and are quite elated with the announcement.

Duo's take on the tour and additional details

The four-city tour will start from Washington DC on April 29. They will perform in Chicago on May 20, in Boston on June 9, and at Atlantic City on June 10. As per Deadline, the duo said that the show will feature iconic stories and will be conversational entertainment. They also stated jokingly, "If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!"

📹 | Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce 'The Restless Leg Tour'! Tickets and more info: https://t.co/TCe8d0M60V pic.twitter.com/aEzMlvEB1P — Tina Fey Rocks (@TinaFeyNet) February 13, 2023