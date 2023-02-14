Entertainment

'Dream Girl 2' teaser: SRK's Pathaan calls Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 14, 2023, 10:56 am 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana-led 'Dream Girl 2 will be released in the theaters on July 7

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Also starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the film's teaser was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Teasing the new Pooja, Khurrana has dropped hints that this time, he isn't only talking in a female's voice, but is also dressed like her. Read details about the new teaser.

Why does this story matter?

After the success of Dream Girl which was released in 2019, starring Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the makers of the film announced the arrival of its sequel.

While most of the cast of the original movie has been kept the same, including actor Annu Kapoor, Ananya Panday has been introduced as the new leading lady in the sequel, replacing Bharuccha.

A cross-promotion of three films

The teaser shows glimpses of Pooja, dressed in a shimmery backless blouse paired with a lehenga. She receives a call from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The two get into a conversation when Pathaan tells her that his Jawan is releasing soon and asks her when is she arriving. To this, she tells him that she's coming on July 7.

Don't miss out on Pathaan's Valentine's Day wish for Pooja

Khurrana on 'Dream Girl 2'

In an old interview with a media house, Khurrana talked about how excited he was for the sequel's release. "I have found a friend in Raaj (Shaandilya) and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry," said the actor.

All about 'Dream Girl 2'

Other than Khurrana, Panday, and Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 will also feature actors Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and Seema Pahwa. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the movie is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited. The project was earlier slated to release on June 23 but was pushed to a July release.