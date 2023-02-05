Entertainment

'Chak De! India' actor Chitrashi Rawat, Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani get married

'Chak De! India' actor Chitrashi Rawat, Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani get married

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 05, 2023, 10:34 am 1 min read

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani get married in Bilaspur

The wedding season is here, and the tinsel town seems to be on a wedding spree! Actor Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, in Bilaspur on Saturday. The lovebirds have been dating for 11 years. Her Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malavade shared pictures from the wedding and fans have been showering love and blessings on the newlyweds.

Attendees and more details of the wedding

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the duo. Rawat and Bhagwanani donned gold-red attires and looked adorable in the photos making rounds on the internet. Besides Malavade, her Chak De! India co-star Shilpa Shukla, Delnaaz Irani, and Shruti Ulfat, among others, attended the ceremony. Rawat, aka "Komal Chautala," became a household name with the 2007 Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Check out the photos shared by Vidya Malavade

Instagram post A post shared by vidyamalavade on February 5, 2023 at 9:53 am IST