Lifestyle

5 trendy and stylish hairstyle ideas for brides

5 trendy and stylish hairstyle ideas for brides

Written by Sneha Das Dec 03, 2022, 02:30 am 2 min read

These hairstyle ideas will complement the overall look of the bride

A wedding is the most special day in a girl's life where she does everything to look her best. From outfit and jewelry to makeup and hair, everything is made sure to be perfect so that she can shine and glow throughout the day. As a beautiful hairstyle complementing the outfit can change the bride's entire look, here are five hairdo ideas for brides-to-be.

Sleek tight bun

One of the most fuss-free and classic wedding hairstyles, a sleek tight bun never goes out of style as it complements a bridal saree or lehenga really well. You can go for a tight and sleek donut bun wrapped around with aromatic gajras. Instead of gajras, you can also add a glimmering ornament to your bun like a studded juda pin or a Rakodi.

Trendy top knot

If you are an experimental bride and love cool and trendy hairstyles, then the stylish top knot bun is for you. It will give you a neat, classy, and elegant look. You can also sport this versatile hairstyle at your cocktail or reception party for a chic look. You can also add some gel to your hair for a super-shiny and polished look.

An embellished bubble braid

One of the most popular hairstyles for South Indian brides, bubble braids resemble Disney princess Jasmine's hairstyle and are stylish, fun, and timeless. You can add some dainty stone embellishments randomly scattered on your braid or decorate it with beautiful flowers like jasmine, marigold, or baby's breaths. Pearls can also be added to the bubble braids to make them look more trendy and sophisticated.

Loose wavy hair

Recently, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ditched the traditional hair bun and opted for loose wavy hair on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and we cannot stop crushing over her look. You can also go for an open-hair look like Bhatt and side-part your tresses. Set the hair with minimal red roses at the back. You can also wear a sheesh patti over your head.

French braids bun

If you want to sport a bun on your wedding, then ditch the traditional style and opt for something classy and unusual like a multiple French braids bun. This beautiful bridal hairstyle involves making multiple French braids and joining them together to form a voluminous bun. You can add a pearl embellished accessory over the bun to make it look more stunning and gorgeous.