Top 5 wedding destinations in south India

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 20, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Check out these striking places in south India for your wedding.

Destination weddings are becoming a deal again now that the pandemic has subsided and traveling across the country and abroad is safer. If you have all your events planned out, all you need to do is select a location and inform all your guests. If you live down south or prefer to get hitched in southern India, here are a few destinations.

#1 Havelock Island, Andamans

If islands and beaches are your thing, Havelock is the destination for the dream wedding you always wanted. Think about taking your vows with the beautiful turquoise water crashing on the gorgeous white sand. It is mild and breezy for the most part of the year. Your resort will make all the necessary arrangements to ensure you have the perfect wedding.

#2 Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is famous for its beautiful hills and picturesque waterfalls. The weather is mostly moderate which attracts tourists from all over the country. Situated in the middle of Western Ghats, Kodaikanal makes for a perfect wedding destination in southern India. The area makes for the best summer destination wedding. Post the wedding, your guests can also enjoy sightseeing, cycling, and boating here.

#3 Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey has Kerala's backwaters and is home to over a thousand houseboats. You can hold your ceremony in one of the modern houseboats for a unique experience. These houseboats are equipped with all the amenities and are extremely comfortable as well. Or simply organize the wedding by the backwaters and then set sail for an extensive photoshoot thereafter!

#4 Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg located in western Karnataka along the Western Ghats is a luxurious and peaceful destination for weddings. There are several interesting venues across the place to suit every budget. The scenic beauty of this place will leave you dumbfounded. The striking natural locale will enhance your wedding photographs and videos making them look like scenes out of a movie.

#5 Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bengaluru is a good choice for those who don't want to go too far away from the city. It is an architecturally beautiful place with an old-world charm as well as a hint of modernism. Bengaluru Palace, Guttahalli Palace Grounds is a popular wedding venue here. Depending on the budget, you can choose a location. You can also choose a 5-star hotel.