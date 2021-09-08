Maharashtra: Thane takes up special summary revision of electoral rolls

Thane Collector and District Election Officer held a meeting with all registered political parties on Tuesday in which the electoral rolls revision program was discussed

The Thane election office has chalked out a schedule for the summary revision of electoral rolls in all 18 assembly constituencies and the final list will be published by January 13, 2022, officials said on Wednesday. Thane Collector and District Election Officer Rajesh Narvekar held a meeting with all registered political parties on Tuesday in which the electoral rolls revision program was discussed.

Details

Some civic, panchayat polls in Thane are due next year

Notably, some of the civic and panchayat polls in the district are due next year. According to an official release, pre-revision activities, such as removal of multiple entries and logical errors, house-to-house verification through block-level officers, and rationalization of polling stations has already been taken up and will continue till October 31, 2021.

Electoral roll

Integrated draft electoral roll will be published by January 5

A special campaign for the enrollment of voters will be held on all Sundays in November this year, while claims and objections will be disposed of by December 27. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on January 5 next year. "The revision of the rolls will include updating the list with the pictures of voters," the release said.

Pictures of over 6L voters were not updated in rolls

During the meeting, Deputy District Election Officer Archana Kadam said that pictures of 6,11,000 voters were not updated in the rolls. These rolls were being examined, the official said, and appealed to voters to make available their pictures for updating the electoral rolls.

Further details

Tamil Nadu to have special summary revision from November 1

The collector asked all political parties to appoint booth-level agents in constituencies wherever required to update the voters' details along with their pictures. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will also have the special summary revision of electoral rolls from November 1 till November 30. According to The Times of India, the final publication of the electoral roll will be on January 5, 2022.