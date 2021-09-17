Supreme Court allows Kerala to conduct Class XI exams offline

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a majority of students wanted to write the examination offline

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Kerala government to hold physical exam for Class XI, the state government on Friday said it was prepared to hold exams adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Reacting to the verdict, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a majority of students wanted to write the examination offline and it will be held without creating any difficulties for them.

Examination

New timetable will be prepared for conducting the examination: Sivankutty

He said once the details of the apex court verdict are available, the examination date will be fixed in consultation with the Chief Minister and other departments. He said a new timetable will be prepared for conducting the examination. Sivankutty also sought cooperation of all local bodies, political parties, youth organizations and people's representatives in carrying out disinfectant activities in schools across the state.

Information

Holistic approach has to be taken in the matter: Bench

Dismissing a plea challenging the Kerala government's decision to hold a physical exam for Class XI, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar today said a holistic approach has to be taken in the matter and the authorities are conscious of their duties.

Online exams

Kerala government had informed SC about disadvantages of online exams

"We're convinced by the explanation by the state and trust authorities will take precautions and steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the examination," the bench said. The Kerala government in an affidavit had told the SC that online examinations will be a disadvantage for students with no access to laptops and phones.

Students

'Online exams will prejudice students with no laptops or desktops'

"The conduct of examination through online mode will prejudice a large number of students who have no access to laptops, desktops, or even mobile phones," the state government said. "The students belonging to the lower strata of society are depending on mobile phones or tablets for attending the online classes," the government had further said.

COVID-19

Many areas don't have internet connection or mobile data: Government

"In many areas, internet connection or mobile data are not available. These students will never be able to write online examinations," the state government added. The apex court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI commencing from September 6 amid rising COVID-19 cases, saying "there is an alarming situation in the state."