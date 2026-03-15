DMart appoints Kalpana Unadkat as its new chairperson

Avenue Supermarts Limited, the company behind the popular DMart supermarket chain in India , has announced the appointment of Kalpana Unadkat as its new chairperson. She will take over from Chandrashekhar Bhave on April 1. The leadership decision was confirmed in a statement issued by Avenue Supermarts on March 14, 2026.

Transition Transition details and board approval Unadkat's term as an independent director will end on May 16, 2026. Meanwhile, Bhave will step down from his position as chairman at the end of business hours on March 31. Avenue Supermarts confirmed this transition in a letter to BSE Limited yesterday. The company also revealed that its Board of Directors approved Unadkat's appointment during a meeting held on the same day.

Professional background Unadkat's extensive background in corporate law With 25 years of experience in corporate law, governance, and cross-border M&A transactions, Unadkat is a dual-qualified solicitor in India and the UK. She has previously served as a Senior Partner at Khaitan & Co, and Co-Head (India Practice) at Ashurst, an international law firm based in London. There she advised global corporations on cross-border M&A and strategic joint ventures.

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