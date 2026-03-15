Air India, IndiGo cancel multiple flights to UAE today
What's the story
IndiGo canceled several flights to and from Dubai, and Air India Express canceled several flights to and from Abu Dhabi today. The cancellations come as a result of restrictions imposed by airport authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following escalating tensions in West Asia. The airlines were forced to change their schedules after receiving instructions from UAE airport authorities.
Schedule changes
Air India's Dubai operations severely impacted
Both Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, have significantly reduced their flights for today. Under the revised schedule, Air India will operate just one return flight between Delhi and Dubai. Four out of five planned Dubai flights have been canceled due to the restrictions imposed by UAE airport authorities.
Operational adjustments
Air India Express cancels Abu Dhabi flights
Air India Express will also operate just one Delhi-Dubai return flight, with five out of six scheduled Dubai services being canceled. All five Air India Express flights scheduled to Abu Dhabi have been canceled as well. However, operations to Sharjah will continue with flights connecting Sharjah to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram planned by Air India Express.
Customer advisory
IndiGo warns passengers about possible flight disruptions
IndiGo, India's largest airline by market capitalization, has also warned its passengers about possible flight disruptions in Dubai. The airline said the restrictions have led to changes in flight schedules and advised customers traveling to/from Dubai to check their flight status before heading for the airport. Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, IndiGo said.