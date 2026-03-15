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Home / News / Business News / Air India, IndiGo cancel multiple flights to UAE today
Air India, IndiGo cancel multiple flights to UAE today
IndiGo canceled several flights to and from Dubai

Air India, IndiGo cancel multiple flights to UAE today

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 15, 2026
11:11 am
What's the story

IndiGo canceled several flights to and from Dubai, and Air India Express canceled several flights to and from Abu Dhabi today. The cancellations come as a result of restrictions imposed by airport authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following escalating tensions in West Asia. The airlines were forced to change their schedules after receiving instructions from UAE airport authorities.

Schedule changes

Air India's Dubai operations severely impacted

Both Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, have significantly reduced their flights for today. Under the revised schedule, Air India will operate just one return flight between Delhi and Dubai. Four out of five planned Dubai flights have been canceled due to the restrictions imposed by UAE airport authorities.

Operational adjustments

Air India Express cancels Abu Dhabi flights

Air India Express will also operate just one Delhi-Dubai return flight, with five out of six scheduled Dubai services being canceled. All five Air India Express flights scheduled to Abu Dhabi have been canceled as well. However, operations to Sharjah will continue with flights connecting Sharjah to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram planned by Air India Express.

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Customer advisory

IndiGo warns passengers about possible flight disruptions

IndiGo, India's largest airline by market capitalization, has also warned its passengers about possible flight disruptions in Dubai. The airline said the restrictions have led to changes in flight schedules and advised customers traveling to/from Dubai to check their flight status before heading for the airport. Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, IndiGo said.

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