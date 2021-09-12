Coronavirus: India reports 29K new cases, over 300 more dead

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined marginally to 1.16%.

India on Sunday nearly 29,000 new COVID-19 cases, out of which, over 71% were reported in Kerala alone. The number of active cases declined marginally to 1.16%, while the recovery rate rose to 97.51%. The daily test positivity rate, which has been under 3% for the last 13 days, was recorded at 1.16%. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.17%.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.32 crore; 4.42 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,32,36,921 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,42,655. So far, 3,24,09,345 patients have recovered, while 3,84,921 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 28,591 new infections, 34,848 more discharges, and 338 fresh fatalities. 73,82,07,378 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Over 71% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,075 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,056 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 20,487 new cases and 26,155 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 801 new cases and 1,142 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,639 new cases and 1,517 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,145 new cases and 1,090 recoveries.

WHO

WHO expresses uncertainty over vaccine's ability to end pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe, Hans Kluge, on Friday expressed uncertainty over the ability of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic. Citing worries over the emergence of more transmissible variants, such as Delta, Kluge told reporters that health officials must now "anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy," particularly in the context of additional doses.

CoWIN

Now, check another's vaccination status through CoWIN

CoWIN has launched a new software interface (API) allowing organizations to check the vaccination status of their employees and customers. The API—'Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status' or KYC-VS—allows users to enter a mobile number and name, upon which, they receive a one-time password. After the OTP has been verified, the response will declare whether the person is 'not vaccinated', 'partially vaccinated', or 'fully vaccinated'.