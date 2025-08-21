'Our Fault': Prime Video's fan-favorite franchise concludes this October

Amazon Prime Video has announced that its upcoming romantic drama, Our Fault, will premiere on October 16. The film is directed by Domingo Gonzalez and co-written by Gonzalez and Sofia Cuenca. Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are the producers of the project under the banner of Pookeepsie Films. Following the successful My Fault and Your Fault films, the series will come to an end with Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) .

Cast details Meet the cast of 'Our Fault' The film stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara as Noah and Nick, respectively. The supporting cast includes Marta Hazas, Ivan Sanchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Alex Bejar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londono, and Fran Morcillo. The plot revolves around the reunion of Noah and Nick after their breakup at Jenna and Lion's wedding.

Film synopsis Here's what the film is about The official synopsis of Our Fault reads, "Jenna and Lion's wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick some time after their breakup." "Nick's inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather's business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them."