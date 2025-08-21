Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala visit Tirupati temple, ask fans to stop filming Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made a stop at the Tirumala Tirupati temple this Thursday, dressed in classic traditional outfits—Chaitanya in a white silk dhoti and shirt with an angavastra, and Sobhita in a red silk saree.

Fans quickly shared videos of their visit online, but Chaitanya politely asked everyone to pause the filming inside the temple for some privacy.

This is their second visit to the Tirupati temple together as a couple.