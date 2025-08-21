Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala visit Tirupati temple, ask fans to stop filming
Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made a stop at the Tirumala Tirupati temple this Thursday, dressed in classic traditional outfits—Chaitanya in a white silk dhoti and shirt with an angavastra, and Sobhita in a red silk saree.
Fans quickly shared videos of their visit online, but Chaitanya politely asked everyone to pause the filming inside the temple for some privacy.
This is their second visit to the Tirupati temple together as a couple.
On the work front
Chaitanya recently starred in Thandel, which hit big with ₹100 crore at the box office, and he's already busy shooting his next film, NC 24.
Sobhita is juggling projects across different languages, keeping her schedule packed.
Despite their hectic routines, the couple's temple visit shows they're making time for spiritual moments together.