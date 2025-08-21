'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': Teaser release date, cast, plot
Get ready—Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is dropping its teaser on August 22.
The poster just released shows the leads against a fire background, hinting at a story packed with intense love and obsession.
The film hits theaters October 21, right in time for Diwali.
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' vs 'Thama'
Originally planned for October 2, the movie now lands on October 21 to make the most of Diwali—and it'll be going head-to-head with Thama, another big release featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Paresh Rawal.
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg's Play DMF, the film was renamed from Deewaniyat to better fit its evolving story.
More about the film and its actors
This one's a romantic drama that dives into love and obsession.
Harshvardhan Rane recently got attention for the 2025 re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, while Sonam Bajwa—fresh off Housefull 5—will also be seen in Baaghi 4 next month.