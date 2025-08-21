'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': Teaser release date, cast, plot

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' vs 'Thama'

Originally planned for October 2, the movie now lands on October 21 to make the most of Diwali—and it'll be going head-to-head with Thama, another big release featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Paresh Rawal.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg's Play DMF, the film was renamed from Deewaniyat to better fit its evolving story.