'BadGirl' marks Shanthi Priya's comeback after 35 years

Priya on her role and return to Bollywood

In BadGirl, Priya takes on the role of a mother she describes as "strong but not invincible, loving but not perfect," facing everyday challenges many can relate to.

She credits director Bharath for creating a trusting set where she could truly express herself.

Reflecting on her return, Priya noted that while the industry has changed a lot since she last appeared on screen 35 years ago, storytelling's heart is still the same—and she's excited about today's more diverse stories.

Fans are looking forward to seeing her new avatar on screen!