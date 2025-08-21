'BadGirl' marks Shanthi Priya's comeback after 35 years
Shanthi Priya, a familiar face from '90s Bollywood and Akshay Kumar's former co-star, is making her big-screen comeback after 35 years.
She stars in BadGirl, directed by Varsha Bharath, which hits theaters on September 5, 2025.
The film has already created a buzz with its screening at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.
Priya on her role and return to Bollywood
In BadGirl, Priya takes on the role of a mother she describes as "strong but not invincible, loving but not perfect," facing everyday challenges many can relate to.
She credits director Bharath for creating a trusting set where she could truly express herself.
Reflecting on her return, Priya noted that while the industry has changed a lot since she last appeared on screen 35 years ago, storytelling's heart is still the same—and she's excited about today's more diverse stories.
Fans are looking forward to seeing her new avatar on screen!