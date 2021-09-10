Coronavirus: India reports 35K new cases; 75% concentrated in Kerala

Sep 10, 2021

The number of active COVID-19 cases shrunk to 1.18% of the total number of infections.

India on Friday reported nearly 35,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a daily test positivity rate of 1.96%. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31%. The number of active cases shrunk to 1.18% of the total number of infections, while the recovery rate rose marginally to 97.49%. Kerala comprised roughly 75% of all infections reported across the country. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.31 crore; 4.42 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Friday morning, India reported a total of 3,31,74,954 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,42,009. So far, 3,23,42,299 patients have recovered, while 3,90,646 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 34,973 new infections, 37,681 more discharges, and 260 fresh fatalities. 72,37,84,586 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

75% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,219 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,538 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 26,200 new cases and 29,209 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,074 new cases and 1,136 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,596 new cases and 1,534 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,439 new cases and 1,311 recoveries.

Vaccine supply

Government orders 66 crore Covishield doses from SII

The Centre has reportedly placed an order for 66 crore Covishield doses with the Serum Institute of India (SII). The doses are to be supplied by December. Earlier, the SII had told the Centre that it would supply 20.29 crore doses in September. Meanwhile, the Centre placed an order for 28.50 crore COVAXIN doses from Bharat Biotech, however, the supply is yet to commence.

Foreign vaccines

India in talks with Moderna, J&J

NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that the government is still in talks with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to start the supply of their COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Paul said, "We have been informing you that there are issues around which we still have to find a common ground with respective vaccine manufacturers and we are working in that direction."