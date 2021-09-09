Coronavirus: India reports 43K+ new cases, 70% in Kerala

Active COVID-19 cases now account for 1.19% of total cases

India on Thursday reported over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a 14% jump from the day before. The spike is owed to the number of infections reported from Kerala, which has consistently been reporting roughly 70% of all fresh infections. Active cases now account for 1.19% of total cases. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.38%, while the weekly rate stood at 2.43%.

India's tally nears 3.31 crore; 4.41 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 3,31,39,981 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,41,749. So far, 3,23,04,618 patients have recovered, while 3,93,614 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 43,263 new infections, 40,567 more discharges, and 338 fresh fatalities. 71,65,97,428 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

Nearly 70% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,174 new COVID-19 cases along with 4,155 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 30,196 new cases and 27,579 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,102 new cases and 1,458 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,587 new cases and 1,594 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,361 new cases and 1,288 recoveries.

WHO refrains rich nations from offering booster doses

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that richer nations should refrain from offering booster doses as poorer countries are still struggling to provide vaccine shots to their citizens. "I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

Cannot presume all second wave deaths due to negligence: SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the courts cannot presume all COVID-19 deaths during the second wave were due to negligence. The court was hearing a petition seeking compensation for the kin of those deceased on grounds of medical negligence. "The second wave had such an impact across the country that it cannot be presumed that all deaths happened due to negligence," the court said.

Telangana to run trial run for drone delivery of vaccines

On Thursday, Telangana will start a trial run for delivering vaccines by drones, with the aim to improve last-mile connectivity. Delhi-based Skye Air Mobility has collaborated with Blue Dart for the three-phase trial, which will not be delivering COVID-19 vaccines in the trial stage.