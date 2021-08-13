Maharashtra reports 3 deaths from Delta Plus, 1 in Mumbai

3 deaths from the Delta Plus variant have been reported in Maharashtra so far.

Maharashtra has reported three deaths from the relatively new Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus, including one in state capital Mumbai. The victims include an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri, a 69-year-old man in Raigad, and a 63-year-old woman from Mumbai. Two of them had been fully vaccinated. These fatalities have occurred even as the state government looks to ease several coronavirus-related curbs.

69-year-old journalist died in Raigad

The latest reported fatality is a 69-year-old journalist, who died at Nagothane in Raigad, according to a health official. He had taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, however, he suffered from multiple co-morbidities, as per a report by Hindustan Times. He was admitted to a state-run hospital for nearly 17 days and died on July 22.

Victim from Mumbai was also fully vaccinated

Besides, the Mumbai woman had tested positive on July 21 and succumbed to the virus on July 27. She had several co-morbidities, including diabetes, health officials said. She, too, was fully vaccinated. She was on oxygen support and was administered steroids and Remdesivir, according to officials. The results for genome sequencing of her samples came back on Wednesday. She didn't have any travel history.

80-year-old Ratnagiri patient had not taken the vaccine

The first death due to the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra was that of an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district. She died on June 13 and had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, according to India Today.

65 total Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra

Apart from seven positive samples from Mumbai, 13 others have tested positive for Delta Plus across Maharashtra, the state government said. Three of these cases are in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, and Palghar, while Chandrapur and Akola reported one case each. With the fresh infections, the number of Delta Plus patients in the state has increased to 65.

What is the Delta Plus variant?

Delta Plus is a mutated version of the highly-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which drove India's deadly second wave of the pandemic. It was first detected in Maharashtra and was categorized as a "Variant of Concern" in June. India has seen 86 cases of this variant so far, the central government recently said, adding there is "no exponential surge" as yet.

India's coronavirus situation

30% of Indians have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

India had faced a devastating coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, reporting lakhs of cases and thousands of deaths daily. The situation has since improved, with the country averaging 40,000 daily cases for the past several weeks. India has partially vaccinated 30% of the population while 8.5% have been fully inoculated. However, experts warn a third wave of the pandemic could hit India this month.