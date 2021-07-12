OTT giving opportunity to TV actors to reinvent: Arjun Bijlani

Television star Arjun Bijlani believes digital space has given TV actors an opportunity to step out of their comfort zone and grow as an artist. In a career spanning 17 years, the 38-year-old actor has appeared in TV shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 3.

Digital space

Arjun had forayed into the digital space last year

He made his movie debut with Direct Ishq (2016) and forayed into the digital space last year with the mini-series State of Siege: 26/11. The actor said that like many other television actors OTT space has given him an opportunity to reinvent himself as a performer and he also plans to work more in the medium.

OTT

Want to work with as many directors as possible: Arjun

"I am happy I did a show like the State of Siege and there is a lot of stuff to follow now on OTT. The medium has definitely given all of us creative freedom to try newer stuff," Arjun said. "I am loving that space and I want to work with as many directors as possible," he added.

Television

TV has also changed and improved: Arjun

The actor said many genres and concepts are being explored on the digital medium, something which is currently difficult to happen on television. "Hence a lot of actors are also wanting to explore. However, TV has also changed and improved (with time). I feel as the audience keeps changing accordingly the content will keep changing," he added.

TV actors

Amazon, Netflix yet to warm up to TV actors: Arjun

Arjun, however, believes streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are yet to warm up to TV actors. "I'm very happy the way things are changing in the entertainment industry. The OTT platforms are casting a lot of television actors, Amazon and Netflix with time will also start opening up for TV actors. They still want a lot of film people," he said.

Information

Arjun will next be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming eleventh season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Khatron Ke Khiladi will start airing on Colors channel from July 17.