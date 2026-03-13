WordPress now lets you create websites directly in your browser

The sites created with this in-browser tool aren't meant for traffic, discovery, or presentation. Instead, WordPress envisions it as a platform for creating a private space to draft content, journal thoughts, conduct research or test plugins/themes/features. All data from my.WordPress.net is stored locally in your browser and isn't uploaded anywhere else.

Features

How to get started with the in-browser tool?

To start using this tool, all you need to do is enter your name. The workspace is powered by WordPress Playground, the same tool that powers WordPress demos. It starts with around 100MB of storage and comes with a range of plugins for experimentation. These include a personal RSS reader, customer relationship management software and an AI assistant, among others.