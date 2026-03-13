WordPress now lets you create websites directly in your browser
What's the story
WordPress.org has launched a new tool that allows users to create a private website directly in their web browsers. The innovative feature is accessible at my.WordPress.net and opens up an entire workspace for building websites without the need for signing up on WordPress or selecting any hosting plan or domain.
Usage
The sites created are private and not for public use
The sites created with this in-browser tool aren't meant for traffic, discovery, or presentation. Instead, WordPress envisions it as a platform for creating a private space to draft content, journal thoughts, conduct research or test plugins/themes/features. All data from my.WordPress.net is stored locally in your browser and isn't uploaded anywhere else.
Features
How to get started with the in-browser tool?
To start using this tool, all you need to do is enter your name. The workspace is powered by WordPress Playground, the same tool that powers WordPress demos. It starts with around 100MB of storage and comes with a range of plugins for experimentation. These include a personal RSS reader, customer relationship management software and an AI assistant, among others.