Kumar Sanu gets relief in defamation case against ex-wife

Acclaimed playback singer Kumar Sanu has received major interim relief in the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya . The court has issued interim protection against Bhattacharya, digital platforms Google and Meta Platforms, and several unidentified individuals named as John Doe defendants. The singer's counsel, Sana Raees Khan, said the ruling represents an important move toward safeguarding an individual's reputation and dignity in the digital era.

Legal implications Order underlines responsibility of social media, search platforms: Sanu's counsel IANS quoted Khan as saying that the order emphasizes the accountability of social media and search platforms when defamatory content surfaces online. She further stated that protecting an individual's reputation remains a "fundamental legal principle," irrespective of whether the person is a public figure. Khan also noted that the interim relief helps ensure Sanu's reputation is protected while the matter continues to be heard in the Bombay High Court.

Content restrictions Court has restrained circulation and publication of defamatory content The court has prohibited the dissemination and publication of content allegedly defamatory to Sanu. It has further instructed digital intermediaries to take appropriate measures as required by law. Khan noted that the case highlights the growing role of the judiciary in tackling online defamation and shielding public figures from reputational damage on digital platforms.

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Past developments Meanwhile, Sanu sought protection of his personality rights last year In October last year, Sanu had approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his "personality and publicity rights." The petition requested protection for numerous aspects of his identity, including his name, voice, singing style and technique, mannerisms, images, caricatures, likeness, and signature. It claimed that third parties were using these attributes for commercial purposes without proper authorization or licensing.

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