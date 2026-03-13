Kumar Sanu gets relief in defamation case against ex-wife
What's the story
Acclaimed playback singer Kumar Sanu has received major interim relief in the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya. The court has issued interim protection against Bhattacharya, digital platforms Google and Meta Platforms, and several unidentified individuals named as John Doe defendants. The singer's counsel, Sana Raees Khan, said the ruling represents an important move toward safeguarding an individual's reputation and dignity in the digital era.
Legal implications
Order underlines responsibility of social media, search platforms: Sanu's counsel
IANS quoted Khan as saying that the order emphasizes the accountability of social media and search platforms when defamatory content surfaces online. She further stated that protecting an individual's reputation remains a "fundamental legal principle," irrespective of whether the person is a public figure. Khan also noted that the interim relief helps ensure Sanu's reputation is protected while the matter continues to be heard in the Bombay High Court.
Content restrictions
Court has restrained circulation and publication of defamatory content
The court has prohibited the dissemination and publication of content allegedly defamatory to Sanu. It has further instructed digital intermediaries to take appropriate measures as required by law. Khan noted that the case highlights the growing role of the judiciary in tackling online defamation and shielding public figures from reputational damage on digital platforms.
Past developments
Meanwhile, Sanu sought protection of his personality rights last year
In October last year, Sanu had approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his "personality and publicity rights." The petition requested protection for numerous aspects of his identity, including his name, voice, singing style and technique, mannerisms, images, caricatures, likeness, and signature. It claimed that third parties were using these attributes for commercial purposes without proper authorization or licensing.
Court's action
HC directed digital platforms to remove objectionable content
After Sanu filed his petition, the Delhi High Court granted him interim protection. The court noted orally that an interim injunction would protect his rights and ordered the removal of objectionable content from online platforms. Reports indicate that the court also directed digital platforms, AI developers, and intermediaries to remove unauthorized content that replicates the singer's voice, likeness, or persona. Additionally, it instructed the named platforms and e-commerce sites to preserve all data related to the disputed content.