Jeff Bezos's AI start-up raises $12B at $41B valuation
What's the story
Prometheus, a physical artificial intelligence (AI) start-up co-founded by Jeff Bezos and Vik Bajaj, has raised $12 billion in its second funding round. The latest round values the company at a whopping $41 billion. The investment was made with contributions from Bezos himself and included contributions from major financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock. Prometheus was launched late last year with an initial raise of $6.2 billion
AI innovation
The company's vision and focus
Prometheus is working on an "artificial general engineer," a software that could automate the design and manufacturing of complex physical systems. These range from jet engines to drug compounds. The company's long-term vision is to replace a large portion of engineering work with AI, which Bezos believes will lead to "labor scarcity"—a scenario where the demand for human workers exceeds supply.
Job outlook
Bezos's perspective on AI and job displacement
Unlike many tech leaders who predict widespread job losses due to AI, Bezos has a different view. He believes that significant productivity gains from AI will improve living standards. "People who today have two-earner households, they'll become one-earner households," he said. "Maybe some people who are working overtime will stop working overtime."
Expansion strategy
Prometheus's growth and the physical AI sector
With a workforce of 150 employees across San Francisco, London, and Zurich, Prometheus is tight-lipped about its existing projects. Bezos has hinted that a large chunk of the new funding will be utilized to meet the company's high computational demands. Despite the huge valuation, Prometheus isn't alone in attracting massive investor interest in physical AI—a booming sector seen as more defensible than pure software due to its unique challenges posed by the real world.