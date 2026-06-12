Jeff Bezos's AI start-up raises $12B at $41B valuation

Expansion strategy

Prometheus's growth and the physical AI sector

With a workforce of 150 employees across San Francisco, London, and Zurich, Prometheus is tight-lipped about its existing projects. Bezos has hinted that a large chunk of the new funding will be utilized to meet the company's high computational demands. Despite the huge valuation, Prometheus isn't alone in attracting massive investor interest in physical AI—a booming sector seen as more defensible than pure software due to its unique challenges posed by the real world.