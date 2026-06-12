Rajya Sabha elections: Rajasthan, MP, Karnataka candidates elected unopposed
What's the story
The Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan have ended without a vote. In Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat won all three seats unopposed, while the Congress's challenge over Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection remained stuck between the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Natarajan's nomination was rejected after the BJP claimed she had "hidden" details of a criminal case pending against her in Telangana in the nomination papers.
Political controversy
Congress accuses BJP of 'seat theft'
The party on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against the poll panel rejecting Natarajan's nomination. The court, however, deferred the hearing until Friday, giving the Election Commission time to confirm the BJP candidates' 'unopposed win.' The Congress has accused the BJP of "seat theft" after Natarajan's nomination was rejected. They argued that she wasn't required to disclose the case, as there were no FIRs or charges against her.
Karnataka outcome
Congress candidates Kharge, Khera elected from Karnataka
In Karnataka, Congress candidates Mallikarjun Kharge, Mansoor Ali Khan and Pawan Khera were elected unopposed along with BJP's M Nagaraja. Because just four candidates filed nominations, elections were not required, and Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi declared the four candidates unanimously elected to the Upper House. All four leaders will have a full term of six years.
Rajasthan results
Rajasthan has total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats
In the biennial elections in Rajasthan, BJP's Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar, along with Congress nominee Neeraj Dangi, were elected unopposed. This result maintains the status quo in Rajya Sabha representation from Rajasthan, with both the BJP and Congress having five seats each. Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats.