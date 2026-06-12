Rajya Sabha elections: Rajasthan, MP, Karnataka candidates elected unopposed 

Political controversy

Congress accuses BJP of 'seat theft'

The party on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against the poll panel rejecting Natarajan's nomination. The court, however, deferred the hearing until Friday, giving the Election Commission time to confirm the BJP candidates' 'unopposed win.' The Congress has accused the BJP of "seat theft" after Natarajan's nomination was rejected. They argued that she wasn't required to disclose the case, as there were no FIRs or charges against her.